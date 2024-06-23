Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.67 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 141,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. 12,917,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

