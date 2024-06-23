Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after buying an additional 140,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 535.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TSM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.96. 20,271,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,254. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $184.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $902.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.