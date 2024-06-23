Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 22,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGLD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,596. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.