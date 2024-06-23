Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 3,925 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

