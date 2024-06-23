Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 6,563 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Genpact Trading Up 1.3 %

Genpact stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

