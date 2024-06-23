Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 759 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.84. 4,999,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

