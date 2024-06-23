Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $104.63. 4,413,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,905. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

