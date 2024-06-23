Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.75. The stock had a trading volume of 903,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,494. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.55. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

