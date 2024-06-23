Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.29. 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,021. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $237.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.