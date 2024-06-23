Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $64,114.43

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $64,114.43 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,264.06 billion and approximately $282.86 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00600360 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00042115 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071588 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,715,693 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.