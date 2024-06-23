Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Tops $24,219.62 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $24,219.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00075597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010600 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.