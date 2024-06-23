Bitcoin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63,222.54 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,246.48 billion and $13.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00603285 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042694 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00072436 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,715,753 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.