Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,859,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,514,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $124.12. 5,209,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

