Bloom Energy’s (BE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

BE opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

