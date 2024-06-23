Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Albemarle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,311. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $92.29 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

