Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2,763.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,852,000 after acquiring an additional 119,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. 20,871,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,070. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.