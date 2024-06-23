Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. 19,465,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

