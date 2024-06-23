Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.84. 50,201,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,174,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

