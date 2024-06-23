Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,549,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

