Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $355.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The stock has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

