Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $916,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,638,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,462,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 799,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,637. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

View Our Latest Report on DTM

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.