Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $13.89

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ford Motor by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 181,443 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,292,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

