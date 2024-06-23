Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $49.06

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.64 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.