Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $69.00

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 20.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

