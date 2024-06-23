Brokers Set Expectations for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

