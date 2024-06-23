Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.44.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:CCO opened at C$70.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.53. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$38.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.66. The firm has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,547 shares of company stock worth $19,245,735. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.