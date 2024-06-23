Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $13.82 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Cardano has a market cap of $13.82 billion and $184.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.49 or 0.05429409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,980,576,545 coins and its circulating supply is 35,743,167,611 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

