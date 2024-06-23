Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Cardlytics stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Cardlytics has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at $55,532,516.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at $55,532,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,435 shares of company stock valued at $828,269. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

