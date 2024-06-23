Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises 2.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after purchasing an additional 458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $99.45. 1,522,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,294. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

