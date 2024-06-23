Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,043,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 876,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after buying an additional 292,973 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.87. 1,918,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.