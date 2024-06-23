Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 890,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,215. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.