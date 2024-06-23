Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,895 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,836,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,212,000 after purchasing an additional 381,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,714,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,793,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 12,272,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,690,000 after buying an additional 904,065 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,157. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

