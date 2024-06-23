Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,628 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000.

GTIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3658 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

