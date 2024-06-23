Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 169 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,730. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

