Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.49 on Friday, reaching $533.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

