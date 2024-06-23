Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 109 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.64. 1,837,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.68 and a 200 day moving average of $331.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

