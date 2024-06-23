Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.