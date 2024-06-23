Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

