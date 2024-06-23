Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.28% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $38,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after acquiring an additional 271,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.60. 681,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,894. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

