Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 175,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,954. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.67%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Further Reading

