CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Price Performance

Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$8.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.60.

