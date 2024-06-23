Cipher Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 64,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 339% compared to the average volume of 14,714 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 2.28.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,897,358 shares of company stock worth $12,352,745 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
