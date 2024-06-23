City State Bank Buys Shares of 34,400 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

City State Bank bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 152.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 223.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 94,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 596,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 25,418 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $83,371.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,149,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,450,337.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 25,418 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $83,371.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,149,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,450,337.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 20,552 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $67,410.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,034 shares of company stock valued at $273,100. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

