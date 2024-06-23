City State Bank Has $382,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,077,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.18, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.