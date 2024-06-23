City State Bank Invests $221,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 899,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,679. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

