City State Bank Purchases 232 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.72. 51,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

