City State Bank Purchases 90 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

City State Bank raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 497.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

