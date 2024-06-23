CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $187.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $206.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 2.0 %

CME opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a one year low of $177.97 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 86.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,295,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.