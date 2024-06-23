Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,432 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

NYSE OXY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. 21,295,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,490. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

