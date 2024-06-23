Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $939,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of PULS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75.
About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
